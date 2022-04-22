In this week’s Shetland Times

Life in Shetland News

In today’s (Friday, 22nd April) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Election candidates have set out their stalls to voters ahead of next month’s council elections. Fuel poverty and the cost of living crisis were highlighted as the top priorities for new members.
  • A college lecturer has said it is “absolutely galling” for them to have to walk out on students in a row over pay.
  • A local author penned a humorous poem to Loganair after they lost his luggage – and received both his belongings, and a poem, in return.
  • Up to 4,000 tonnes of hazardous waste could be set to be burned at the energy recovery plant each year to help heat Lerwick homes.
  • Exclusive – Foula was almost left without electricity this week before an intervention from MP Alistair Carmichael. HMRC had refused red diesel for the island, despite previously saying they could get it, while Foula was desperately low on fuel.
  • ARTS – We look ahead to next week’s Shetland Folk Festival, and photographer May Graham takes about her next project.
  • SPORT – Ness United clinched the first silverware of the season in the Highland Fuels cup – and could set up a second final showdown with Spurs in the Manson Cup.
  • SPORT – Plus there’s hockey, rugby, swimming, squash, cycling, bowls and netball.

 

 

