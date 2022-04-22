World’s largest ship arrives at Dales Voe

The Pioneering Spirit carrying the Ninian north jacket arrives in Dales Voe. Photo: Rory Gillies/Shetland Flyer Aerial Media

The world’s largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, was the unmissable arrival in Lerwick very early this morning (Friday) as she brought with her the Ninian North platform jacket for decommissioning.

The 8,500 tonnes, 83-metre-high steel structure has been delivered following removal in a single lift from the field, 100 miles north-east of the islands.

The jacket will be dismantled and recycled over approximately eight months by Veolia/Peterson.

Lerwick Port Authority chief executive, Captain Calum Grains, said: “The size of the jacket and the scale of the support fleet is another demonstration of the harbour’s established capacity to handle large – and even bigger – decommissioning projects.

“So, too, is the scope to accommodate the 382-metres long and 124-metres wide Pioneering Spirit in maneuvering in the voe and operating directly at the base.

“That ability, and the competitiveness of the UK decommissioning and renewables industries, will be further enhanced by our project for an Ultra-Deep-Water Quay at Dales Voe, which we are continuing to progress.”

He added: “It’s a significant milestone for Lerwick and the UK industry.”