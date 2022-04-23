Brae bairns help police to monitor traffic speed

Police officers spent yesterday morning (Friday) monitoring drivers speed with the help of pupils from Brae primary school.

Drivers entering Brae were stopped and greeted by bairns raising different coloured cards, depending on their speed.

Those driving under 30mph received a green card, yellow for 31-35mph and motorists exceeding 36mph were faced with a red card.

The operation’s aim was to make a personal appeal to drivers to reduce their speed in and around schools, significantly lessening the likelihood of a collision.

And two of the police officers on hand to assist the bairns were former Brae pupils as well.

Constable John Maxwell said: “Having a class of eight-year-olds personally challenge your driving habits is a powerful way to get the message across.

“We want motorists to think about the impact of their actions.

“The morning was a great success, with the vast majority of drivers receiving green cards and the children enjoying their time working alongside police.

“What made the day even more special was that both Constable MacColl and Constable Thorne were former pupils at Brae primary school, so had the opportunity to meet their old teachers and interact with the next generation of pupils.”