News

Brae bairns help police to monitor traffic speed

1 hour 53 min ago 0
Brae bairns help police to monitor traffic speed

Police officers spent yesterday morning (Friday) monitoring drivers speed with the help of pupils from Brae primary school.

Drivers entering Brae were stopped and greeted by bairns raising different coloured cards, depending on their speed.

Those driving under 30mph received a green card, yellow for 31-35mph and motorists exceeding 36mph were faced with a red card.

The operation’s aim was to make a personal appeal to drivers to reduce their speed in and around schools, significantly lessening the likelihood of a collision.

And two of the police officers on hand to assist the bairns were former Brae pupils as well.

Constable John Maxwell said: “Having a class of eight-year-olds personally challenge your driving habits is a powerful way to get the message across.

“We want motorists to think about the impact of their actions.

“The morning was a great success, with the vast majority of drivers receiving green cards and the children enjoying their time working alongside police.

“What made the day even more special was that both Constable MacColl and Constable Thorne were former pupils at Brae primary school, so had the opportunity to meet their old teachers and interact with the next generation of pupils.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.