Council workers on path to potential strike, Unison says

A majority of local government workers have signalled their intention to take industrial action in a row over pay.

The union Unison said 89.8 per cent of council workers in Scotland had indicated a willingness to take some form of action.

That comes after the Convention of Scotland Local Authorities’ (Cosla) pay offer was rejected by all three local government unions in March.

The industrial action could include a strike, Unison said.

Unison’s local government head Johanna Baxter said council workers “deserve better”.

“Whilst Cosla and the Scottish government will blame each other for this paltry pay offer it is our members that suffer – they have already endured a decade of austerity, the stress of working on the frontline of the pandemic and now face a cost of living crises like no other.

“Cosla leaders meet again on the 29th April and have the opportunity to put this right.

“Make no mistake – as we head to the polls our members will remember who is prepared to recognise, respect and reward the valuable work that they do.”