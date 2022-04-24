Young Fiddler of the year crowned

Fifteen-year-old Yelena Anderson was crowned Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year on Saturday night.

Anderson, from East Burrafirth, picked up the award on the event’s 40th anniversary in front of a full auditorium at Mareel.

She also won the Fiddler’s Society Cup for the senior traditional competition, and the best played reel award.

Maisie Henderson won the open competition and the award for best played slow air.

Kristie Williamson (12) won both the intermediate young fiddler and the intermediate traditional competitions, while Winnie Johnston (11) won the junior young fiddler and junior traditional titles.

Ellie Nicolson (12) took home the trophy for the best played waltz in the intermediate competition.

Jenny Henry won the senior Shetland Folk Society Tune Competition with her tune 50 Million Papers Off the Press.

Previous Young Fiddler winner Jenna Reid said of the event: “It is great to return to the competition to witness so many young fiddler performing Shetland music with such enthusiasm, skill and passion.”

Shetland Folk Society secretary Valerie Watt added: “The 40th Young Fiddler has been a fantastic weekend of music.

“We’re proud of every young fiddler who have taken to the stage to share their music and wish Yelena all the very best for her first performance as Shetland Young Fiddler of the Year at the Shetland Folk Festival this coming weekend.”