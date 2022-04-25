News

Still time to sign up for Da Voar Redd Up

5 hours 5 min ago 0
Still time to sign up for Da Voar Redd Up
Helping mum out at Sanick Beach are Magnus and James Jamieson with Kathleen Robertson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Folk can still sign up for this year’s Da Voar Redd Up, Shetland Amenity Trust has said.

Father and daughter Dougie Grant and Stephanie Bain doing the stretch from easter Quarff to south Gulberwick Burn, which they have been doing since 1995. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The public were out in force cleaning beaches, verges and ditches at the annual clean-up event over the weekend.

Organiser Rory Tallack said that almost 1,400 adults and 1,844 children had signed up for this year’s redd up.

And he said that registration would remain open until Wednesday for anyone else who wanted to take part.

Mr Tallack said the amenity trust was particularly keen to hear back about how many face masks and disposable gloves were found this year.

“We’re expecting to find quite a lot,” he said.

Folk are also being asked to report if they find any dead birds on beaches, with “quite a lot of dead birds, particularly eiders, washing up on beaches” over the past few weeks.

“We’d quite like people to report them,” he said.

Anyone who still wants to sign up for this year’s event can do so through Shetland Amenity Trust’s website.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.