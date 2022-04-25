Still time to sign up for Da Voar Redd Up

Helping mum out at Sanick Beach are Magnus and James Jamieson with Kathleen Robertson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Folk can still sign up for this year’s Da Voar Redd Up, Shetland Amenity Trust has said.

Father and daughter Dougie Grant and Stephanie Bain doing the stretch from easter Quarff to south Gulberwick Burn, which they have been doing since 1995. Photo: Dave Donaldson

The public were out in force cleaning beaches, verges and ditches at the annual clean-up event over the weekend.

Organiser Rory Tallack said that almost 1,400 adults and 1,844 children had signed up for this year’s redd up.

And he said that registration would remain open until Wednesday for anyone else who wanted to take part.

Mr Tallack said the amenity trust was particularly keen to hear back about how many face masks and disposable gloves were found this year.

“We’re expecting to find quite a lot,” he said.

Folk are also being asked to report if they find any dead birds on beaches, with “quite a lot of dead birds, particularly eiders, washing up on beaches” over the past few weeks.

“We’d quite like people to report them,” he said.

Anyone who still wants to sign up for this year’s event can do so through Shetland Amenity Trust’s website.