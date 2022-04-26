News

Second union threatens council strike action

11 hours 59 min ago 0
Second union threatens council strike action

A second union has said local government workers are prepared to walk out over pay.

Unite said that 91 per cent of council workers had indicated to them they wanted to take industrial action in a consultative ballot.

The union Unison made a similar statement over the weekend.

Both unions, and GMB Scotland, outright rejected a pay offer from Convention of Scotland Local Authorities (Cosla) earlier this year.

They are calling for all council workers to be given a £3,000 flat rate pay rise for the next financial year, and for the minimum rate of pay to be increased to £12 per hour.

But Cosla instead offered a two per cent pay increase, and to raise the minimum hourly wage to £9.98.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Cosla should “hang its head in shame over the derisory offer put to our members”.

“Inflation and the cost of living is spiralling upwards yet local government workers are being treated with contempt.

“Unite’s members in local government right across Scotland have their union’s full backing in their fight for decent pay.”

Workers within Unison and Unite could now decide to strike, if a formal ballot is called by the unions.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.