Second union threatens council strike action

A second union has said local government workers are prepared to walk out over pay.

Unite said that 91 per cent of council workers had indicated to them they wanted to take industrial action in a consultative ballot.

The union Unison made a similar statement over the weekend.

Both unions, and GMB Scotland, outright rejected a pay offer from Convention of Scotland Local Authorities (Cosla) earlier this year.

They are calling for all council workers to be given a £3,000 flat rate pay rise for the next financial year, and for the minimum rate of pay to be increased to £12 per hour.

But Cosla instead offered a two per cent pay increase, and to raise the minimum hourly wage to £9.98.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Cosla should “hang its head in shame over the derisory offer put to our members”.

“Inflation and the cost of living is spiralling upwards yet local government workers are being treated with contempt.

“Unite’s members in local government right across Scotland have their union’s full backing in their fight for decent pay.”

Workers within Unison and Unite could now decide to strike, if a formal ballot is called by the unions.