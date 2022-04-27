Free heart screening event booked up within 12 minutes

An event offering free heart screenings for 14-35 year olds was booked up within 12 minutes this week.

Shetland Heart Screening are organising a two-day event in June at the Clickimin bowls hall which will see cardiologists and nurses travel north from England to offer the free assessments.

Two-hundred spaces were made available for each day at 2pm yesterday (Tuesday), but within just 12 minutes the screenings were fully booked.

Shetland Heart Screenings said the demand had “surpassed our expectations” – with the booking website crashing due to the number of people trying to book a screening.

“Please be mindful that our committee members are doing this all in their personal time and following this event we need your support to fundraise so that we can hold an event again in the near future.

“Our first screening event with all associated costs is over £20,000 so we need your support now more than ever to be able to deliver this again.

“Finally thank you for all your support Shetland, we are overwhelmed by the positive response to our first screening event and are excited for the future of Shetland Heart Screening.”