The Black Gaet junction. Photo: Mike Pennington.

Three vehicles were involved in an accident this morning (Thursday) at the infamous Black Gaet junction.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.20am on Thursday, 28th April, police were called to a report of a road crash involving three vehicles on the B9073 near to its junction with the A970.

“Officers are at the scene.”

Unconfirmed witness accounts report a van and two cars were involved in the incident.

No further information has been released.