Blue-green algae detected at Pullar’s Loch

Environmental health has received notification from Sepa of a blue-green algae in Pullar’s Loch at the Ness of Sound in Lerwick.

Notices have been posted next to the loch warning that contact with algal scum should be avoided.

Adjoining landowners have been advised of the situation, as have NHS Shetland.

At this stage, the council says there is no adverse effect on water supplies.

Blue-green algae can be present in lochs and other water bodies in Shetland, especially in warmer weather, and people are asked to exercise caution where blooms can be seen.

Dogs and livestock should be kept away from the lochs to prevent any potential health effects.

The public are advised not to bathe in any affected waters and fishermen should also exercise caution.

Anyone coming across any suspected algal blooms is encouraged to make any reports using the ‘Bloomin Algae’ app, where photographs can also be uploaded.

The public can also report any sightings directly to SEPA via their online form at www.sepa.org.uk/report, or by calling their Pollution Hotline on 0800 80 70 60.

Reports can also be made to the SIC environmental health Team on 01595 745250 or by emailing ehadmin@shetland.gov.uk or via Facebook.