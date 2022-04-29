Headlines News

In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

Stuart Prestidge 5 hours 43 min ago
In today’s edition of The Shetland Times
Out now.

In today’s (29th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

• The world’s largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, arrived at Dales Voe last Friday with the Ninian North oil platform jacket for decommissioning.
• An 82-year-old widower claims she has become the target for vandals who have stolen from and damaged her croft in a year-long campaign.
• A health professional who felt she was “going crazy” because no-one could explain her excruciating pain, says she has gotten her life back after an operation.
• The last of the SIC election candidates tell you why you should vote for them next Friday in the local council elections.
SPORT – Four teams battle it out for a place in the final of the Manson Cup.
SPORT – Shetland Men’s Rugby team earn a hard earned win over Stornoway.
SPORT – The netball season comes to an end.

Plus a look at the Folk Festival, readers letters, opinion, entertainment and more.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.