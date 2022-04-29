In today’s edition of The Shetland Times

Out now.

In today’s (29th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

• The world’s largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit, arrived at Dales Voe last Friday with the Ninian North oil platform jacket for decommissioning.

• An 82-year-old widower claims she has become the target for vandals who have stolen from and damaged her croft in a year-long campaign.

• A health professional who felt she was “going crazy” because no-one could explain her excruciating pain, says she has gotten her life back after an operation.

• The last of the SIC election candidates tell you why you should vote for them next Friday in the local council elections.

• SPORT – Four teams battle it out for a place in the final of the Manson Cup.

• SPORT – Shetland Men’s Rugby team earn a hard earned win over Stornoway.

• SPORT – The netball season comes to an end.

Plus a look at the Folk Festival, readers letters, opinion, entertainment and more.