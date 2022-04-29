Headlines News

Pilot project aims to attract more childminders

Ryan Taylor 3 hours 42 min ago 0
A pilot project has been launched following concerns over a shortage of childminders.

Shetland Islands Council is taking part in a major effort to strengthen its childcare model.

The shortage is said to be a particular problem in remote or rural areas.

A partnership pilot project is being launched to support recruitment and training within 10 defined parts of Scotland.

Shetland is one of these identified areas.

The project is led by the Scottish Childminding Association with £170,000 of funding nationwide.

Those accepted on the pilot will be supported from induction training and through the registration process to establishing their new business.

Chief Executive of the Scottish Childminding Association Graeme McAlister said: “Childminding is a vital community asset providing local flexible childcare and family support with is so important to remote and rural communities.

“The pilot is an important step towards addressing the urgent demand for high-quality childcare from parents and carers, recruiting childminders in areas where they are most needed.

