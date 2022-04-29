Pupils take part in Voar Redd Up

Pupils and staff from Urafirth Primary School, who have taken part in Da Voar Redd Up

School pupils in the North Mainland have pledged to do all they can for the environment.

Youngsters from the Urafirth primary have been busy cleaning up the beach next to their school.

The exercise has been carried out as part of Da Voar Redd Up, which has made a long-awaited return.

P7 pupil Dana Laurenson said: “Later we will all go back to the beach because there is still more rubbish to collect.

“We want to help the environment and get rid of the old nets and plastic.”

See today’s Shetland Times for more on Da Voar Redd Up.