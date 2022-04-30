Story trail helps mark Queen’s jubilee

A new initiative aims to make shopping on the street easier for families, while marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee at the same time.

From today [Saturday] Living Lerwick is running a free story trail in Lerwick town centre.

The trail is designed to allow families choose what happens in the story, and can be accessed using a Smartphone.

It involves fictional characters who supposedly “come to life” from Buckingham Palace, and gone on a trip to Lerwick.

The idea is to encourage families to go to the street to enjoy a safe, fun and still socially distanced event.

