Life in Shetland News

Story trail helps mark Queen’s jubilee

10 hours 1 min ago 0
Story trail helps mark Queen’s jubilee

A new initiative aims to make shopping on the street easier for families, while marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee at the same time.

From today [Saturday] Living Lerwick is running a free story trail in Lerwick town centre.

The trail is designed to allow families choose what happens in the story, and can be accessed using a Smartphone.

It involves fictional characters who supposedly “come to life” from Buckingham Palace, and gone on a trip to Lerwick.

The idea is to encourage families to go to the street to enjoy a safe, fun and still socially distanced event.

For more details, visit the Living Lerwick website.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.