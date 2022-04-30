Headlines News

Video shows suspected cases of bird flu

Concerns have been raised about suspected cases of bird flu in the isles.

This video was shared to the Nature in Shetland Photo Group on Facebook.

The sightings have been reported, although it has not yet been confirmed that the birds filmed are suffering from Aviation Influenza.

It comes ahead of planned moves to lift mandatory measures for poultry and captive birds.

 

People are being advised not to pick up any sick or dead birds.

 

 

