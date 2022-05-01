Headlines News

Shetland firms to be represented at Highland Show

Ryan Taylor 10 hours 58 min ago 0
Shetland firms to be represented at Highland Show
It's already been announced that the Cunningsburgh show will make a return this year. Now, plans are in place for isles firms to be represented at the Royal Highland Show as well. Photo : Jim Nicolson

Shetland firms will be represented at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh this June, as the annual celebration of rural life in Scotland returns in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

It follows news earlier this year that the Cunningsburgh Show will make a long-awaited return.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the show, which first took place in the Canongate, close to where the Scottish Parliament now sits.

Since moving to its permanent home at Ingliston, each Scottish region has taken a turn to be host and 2022 is the turn of the Highlands and Islands.

Those attending from Shetland include Nielanell Designs in Hoswick, Glansin Glass from Unst, Yala Jewellery, Shetland Reel, Shetland Deli, Island Larder, Nort Finest and Shetland Lamb.

Also among the local crafters and artists will be the Silly Sheep Fibre company from Walls.

Honorary President Ewan Macdonald said: “We’re immensely proud to have the chance to be host region in this very special year for the Royal Highland Show.

“And we’re using the chance to demonstrate how we have survived and thrived for centuries in this part of the world, by using our natural resources.”

A specially-created exhibition will focus on the rural economy, tourism and culture, food and drink, as well as renewable energy and tackling climate change.

The Shetland Food Truck, sitting alongside the marquee, is likely to be a big draw.

Budge sisters Kirsty and Aimee, from Bigton Farm, will be holding an “In Conversation” session in the Food for Thought Theatre.

The Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, from 23rd–26th June.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.