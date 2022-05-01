Shetland firms to be represented at Highland Show

It's already been announced that the Cunningsburgh show will make a return this year. Now, plans are in place for isles firms to be represented at the Royal Highland Show as well. Photo : Jim Nicolson

Shetland firms will be represented at the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh this June, as the annual celebration of rural life in Scotland returns in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

It follows news earlier this year that the Cunningsburgh Show will make a long-awaited return.

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the show, which first took place in the Canongate, close to where the Scottish Parliament now sits.

Since moving to its permanent home at Ingliston, each Scottish region has taken a turn to be host and 2022 is the turn of the Highlands and Islands.

Those attending from Shetland include Nielanell Designs in Hoswick, Glansin Glass from Unst, Yala Jewellery, Shetland Reel, Shetland Deli, Island Larder, Nort Finest and Shetland Lamb.

Also among the local crafters and artists will be the Silly Sheep Fibre company from Walls.

Honorary President Ewan Macdonald said: “We’re immensely proud to have the chance to be host region in this very special year for the Royal Highland Show.

“And we’re using the chance to demonstrate how we have survived and thrived for centuries in this part of the world, by using our natural resources.”

A specially-created exhibition will focus on the rural economy, tourism and culture, food and drink, as well as renewable energy and tackling climate change.

The Shetland Food Truck, sitting alongside the marquee, is likely to be a big draw.

Budge sisters Kirsty and Aimee, from Bigton Farm, will be holding an “In Conversation” session in the Food for Thought Theatre.

The Royal Highland Show will take place at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, from 23rd–26th June.