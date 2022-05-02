Lerwick candidates to attend election hustings

The hustings is to be held at Sound Hall.

Lerwick voters will be able to quiz election candidates at a joint hustings for the town’s two wards.

Candidates have been invited to Sound Hall’s Baila Room tomorrow (Tuesday) evening when there will be opportunities for audience members to ask questions.

Organised by Lerwick Community Council, the hustings is hoped to ensure voters are well informed ahead of Thursday’s election.

Candidates for Lerwick South will be up first from 6-7pm, followed by Lerwick North and Bressay from 7.30-8.30pm.

The event follows a hustings for Shetland West candidates, which took place at Aith Hall last month.