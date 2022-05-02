News

Most northerly castle to go under the hammer yet again

Andrew Hirst 12 hours 25 min ago 0
Muness Castle in Unst.

The UK’s most northerly castle is up for auction again this week – making it the fourth time in barely a year.

Bidding for Muness Castle in Unst reopens on Thursday on the Future Property Auctions website. 

It follows at least two auctions last year and one just last week. 

Owner Gavin Farquar reported “a lot of interest” in last week’s auction. However it was back on the website as soon as bidding ended.

Whereas previous auctions have lasted several days, Thursday’s has just a five hour window for bids.

Opening bids start at £149,000, which is less than last week’s £175,000 guide price – and much lower than the £250,000 price tag from last year.

Mr Farquhar, of Ecclesgreig Estate, bought the castle for £65,000 in 2014.

The lot also includes 160 acres of croft land, along with derelict cottages and barns.

Its website listing says the seller believes the purchase includes a barony title, although this has not been confirmed.

There are also reported to be mineral rights to gold and copper reserves, which, the seller claims were discovered in a recent geological survey.

The Grade A listed building was built in 1598 and is currently maintained by Historic Environment Scotland.

Twitter

