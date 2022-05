One of the signs that was damaged. Photo: Alex Armitage/Twitter.

Police are appealing for information about the recent vandalism of political campaign signs.

Signs by Shetland Greens candidate Alex Armitage, who is standing in Shetland South, were damaged last week.

It happened sometime between Tuesday and Friday in the area around Sandwick School and Brakefield Road.

Officers issued the appeal for information today (Monday).

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CR/0018518/2.