Artists sought for Covid community memorial project

An image from 'Still Stanes with Jane Cockayne', one of Shetland Arts' craft films sent out to care homes during lockdown.

Artists and creative practitioners of all disciplines are being asked to take part in Scotland’s Covid Community Memorial programme – Remembering Together.

Shetland Arts, working with Shetland Islands Council and on behalf of greenspace Scotland are collaborating on the national programme that brings together communities and artists in collective acts of reflection, remembrance, hope and healing.

Funded by the Scottish government, the £42 million scheme aims to see memorial projects created in every local authority area of Scotland as communities work with artists and creative practitioners to honour those that have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Phase 1 is the ideas stage where opportunities will be developed with communities that could include not only gardens and physical structures but also work that is digital or can exist in many locations.

These ideas will be realised in phase 2 of the programme, beginning later in the year.

Deadline for expressions of interest is the 22nd May. Artists can find out more and apply at www.shetlandarts.org/commissions.

Communities can find out more about Remembering Together at www.rememberingtogether.scot.