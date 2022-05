The A970 at Girlsta. Photo: Google.

A driver involved in a crash has been taken to hospital as a precaution.

Emergency services attended the single vehicle crash on the A970 at Girlsta, which was reported at around 9.15am today (Wednesday).

Police said it was a “non-injury” crash but added that the male driver had been taken by ambulance to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick as a precaution.