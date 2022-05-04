Tonner floating on dairy air as he launches recycled paddle board

Inventor Glenn Tonner has come up with an udder-ly great new way of getting around – a paddle board made entirely of milk bottles.

Glenn Tonner with Milk Float.

The former Yell man, who rowed 83 miles down the Thames in a home-made boat using chopping boards as oars last year, said his latest creation came about after his wife got a stand-up paddle board for Christmas in 2020.

“I had a thought to myself when putting out the recycling that it would be funny to build a stand up paddle board from milk bottles and call it Milk Float,” he said.

Mr Tonner started saving up the bottles and said he had them “strung from the rafters in the garage like smoked fish for ten months”.

After reaching 80 this weekend, he calculated that 80 2.2ltr bottles of air should support his weight so set to work on the paddle board.

“I used some old shelves from a skip to give me the stiffness required and some slats of wood through the handles to keep the bottles in place.

“I took her down to the river and was able to stand up almost immediately.”

He added: “Not the fastest craft on the water but a great way to get out on the water, get some exercise and work off all that milk.”