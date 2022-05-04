News

Tonner floating on dairy air as he launches recycled paddle board

8 hours 51 min ago 0
Tonner floating on dairy air as he launches recycled paddle board

Inventor Glenn Tonner has come up with an udder-ly great new way of getting around – a paddle board made entirely of milk bottles.

Glenn Tonner with Milk Float.

The former Yell man, who rowed 83 miles down the Thames in a home-made boat using chopping boards as oars last year, said his latest creation came about after his wife got a stand-up paddle board for Christmas in 2020.

“I had a thought to myself when putting out the recycling that it would be funny to build a stand up paddle board from milk bottles and call it Milk Float,” he said.

Mr Tonner started saving up the bottles and said he had them “strung from the rafters in the garage like smoked fish for ten months”.

After reaching 80 this weekend, he calculated that 80 2.2ltr bottles of air should support his weight so set to work on the paddle board.

“I used some old shelves from a skip to give me the stiffness required and some slats of wood through the handles to keep the bottles in place.

“I took her down to the river and was able to stand up almost immediately.”

He added: “Not the fastest craft on the water but a great way to get out on the water, get some exercise and work off all that milk.”

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.