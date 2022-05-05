Fifteen groups to benefit from charitable trust grants

The Shetland Girls Squad earned a maximum £5,000 grant.

Fifteen small community groups are to receive grants of up to £5,000 from a funding scheme run by Shetland Charitable Trust (SCT).

One of the maximum awards goes to Shetland Heritage Association towards its plans to modernise.

The association brings together a network of small history groups and is aiming to increase people’s involvement with Shetland’s heritage.

Shetland Girls Football were also given a one-off maximum award of £5,000 to help with the cost of girls’ teams travelling to Edinburgh last month to compete in the Caledonia Super Cup.

The Space2Face Shetland charity was given £4,974 as a contribution to its work helping repair the harm done by crime and conflict in the community.

And Gulberwick, Quarff and Cunningsburgh Community Council received a £4,500 grant boost for its scheme to provide a free hot meal each week to local folk who are lonely or vulnerable.

Other projects to benefit from the scheme were Shetland Folk Society (£2,300), to support the running of the annual Young Fiddler of the Year competition, and Shetland Classic Motor Show (£1,500).

The Multiple Sclerosis Shetland Group was given £2,520 to provide a fatigue management group, and Cunningsburgh Football Club received £2,214 to replace the goals at its pitch.

These awards come from the SCT’s Small Grant Scheme for groups with a turnover of less than £50,000 a year.