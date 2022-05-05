Less than a third of eligible voters had cast their ballot by 5pm

Less than a third of eligible voters had cast their ballot in today’s council elections by 5pm, according to official figures.

Turnout statistics provided by Shetland returning officer Jan Riise show that 32 per cent of registered voters had taken by the early evening.

The figures, which include postal votes, vary between wards.

Turnout in Lerwick North stood at just 28 per cent.

In Shetland West, which is the most fiercely contested ward, 37 per cent had voted.

With many voters choosing to cast their papers after work, there is still time for the turnout to improve.

Turnout at the last election in 2017 was 49.1 per cent, which was down 5.6 per cent on 2012.