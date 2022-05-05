News

The Dowry opens new Hay’s Dock branch

Andrew Hirst 11 hours 53 min ago 0
The Dowry opens new Hay’s Dock branch

The Dowry has opened its much anticipated new sister restaurant at Hay’s Dock.

“Hay’s Dock by the Dowry” will be serving up old favourites from its Commercial Street venue along with new new dishes, artisan coffees and an extensive menu.

Its opening times will align with the Shetland Museum and Archives – 10am-5pm, Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5pm on Sundays.

It also hopes to offer evening meals later in the season. 

The Dowry’s managing director Stuart Fox signed a lease with the Shetland Amenity Trust in March when he said: “Hay’s Dock is a fantastic space and the team is really excited for the challenges ahead.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.