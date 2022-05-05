The Dowry opens new Hay’s Dock branch

The Dowry has opened its much anticipated new sister restaurant at Hay’s Dock.

“Hay’s Dock by the Dowry” will be serving up old favourites from its Commercial Street venue along with new new dishes, artisan coffees and an extensive menu.

Its opening times will align with the Shetland Museum and Archives – 10am-5pm, Tuesday-Saturday and noon-5pm on Sundays.

It also hopes to offer evening meals later in the season.

The Dowry’s managing director Stuart Fox signed a lease with the Shetland Amenity Trust in March when he said: “Hay’s Dock is a fantastic space and the team is really excited for the challenges ahead.”