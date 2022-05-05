News

Voting under way in council elections

Voting is under way to decide who will represent Shetland Islands Council over the next five years.

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning (Thursday), and will close at 10pm tonight.

Twenty-nine candidates are vying for 17 seats across the Shetland West, Central, South and Lerwick North and South wards.

The Shetland North and North Isles wards were uncontested, with Duncan Anderson, Ryan Thomson, Emma Macdonald and Andrea Manson all returning to the council chamber.

They will be joined by Scottish Labour’s Tom Morton.

The results are expected to be fully confirmed by noon on Friday.

