ELECTION: Two first-timers elected to Shetland West

Liz Boxwell

Two first-timers – Liz Boxwell and John Leask – have been elected to Shetland West – the most keenly contested of all wards.

Ms Boxwell, who received the most first preference votes, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the folk in the Westside communities have put their faith in me and voted me in as their councillor. It means a lot to me.”

While out canvassing, she said the most common priorities raised with her were practical issues, such as roads and housing.

“The first thing that I want to do is speak to everybody in the community and find out what their priorities are,” she added “And then move forward with those.”

Mr Leask said: “I feel very happy and also proud.”

“I’m really humbled that the folk in the Westside have shown confidence in me to work for their benefit in the council.

“I will do everything I can to make sure their trust is repaid.”

Mr Leask said he wanted to follow-up on the key priorities he raised before the election – education, fuel poverty and social care.

He also highlighted issues which had become apparent while campaigning, including housing challenges and the rising cost of fertiliser, which is affecting the crofting community.

John Leask.

RESULTS:

Liz Boxwell: 298 votes ELECTED.

Andrew Holt: 43 votes.

John Leask: 135 votes ELECTED.

Debra Nicolson (Scottish Greens): 69 votes.

Zara Pennington (SNP): 59 votes.

Mark Robinson: 128 votes.

Ian Tinkler: 21 votes.

Electorate: 1,364.

Turnout: 771.

Percentage turnout: 56.5 per cent down from 60.4 per cent in 2017.

Rejected votes: 13.