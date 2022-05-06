News

ELECTION: Every councillor now elected to form new Shetland Islands Council 

Andrew Hirst 9 min ago 0
The count at Lerwick Town Hall. Photo: Dave Donaldson. 

All 22 councillors have been elected to form the new Shetland Islands Council.

The new council includes new additions alongside more experienced veterans of local democracy who will have to work alongside one another for the next five years.

As many remarked, it is a challenging time ahead, and partnership working will be essential.

But with many of the key priorities widely shared across the vast majority of the newly elected membership, there is broad consensus for where to focus. 

Turnout for the whole of Shetland, including postal votes, was 47.2  per cent – down from 49.1 per cent in 2017.

Here are the results in full:

North Isles (three seats – uncontested)

Ryan Thomson 

Duncan Anderson 

Shetland North (three seats – uncontested)

Andrea Manson

Emma MacDonald

Tom Morton

Shetland West (two seats – seven candidates)

Liz Boxwell – 298 votes (38.7 per cent)

John Leask – 135 votes (17.5 per cent)

Shetland West councillors John Leask and Liz Boxwell. Photo: SIC.
Visit here for more reaction from Shetland West.

Shetland Central (four seats – six candidates)

Moraig Lyall – 414 votes ( 29.3 per cent)

Davie Sandison – 322 votes (22.8 per cent)

Catherine Hughson – 282 votes (19.9 per cent)

Ian Scott – 271 votes (19.2 per cent)

Shetland Central councillors, from l-r, Davie Sandison, Moraig Lyall and Ian Scott. Photo: SIC.
Visit here for more reaction from Shetland Central.

Shetland South (four seats – five candidates)

Allison Duncan – 805 votes (43.7 per cent)

Bryan Peterson – 500 votes (27.1 per cent)

Alex Armitage (Scottish Greens) – 274 votes (14.9 per cent)

Robbie McGregor (SNP) – 217 votes (11.8 per cent)

Shetland South councillors, from l-r, Bryan Peterson, Robbie McGregor and Alex Armitage.
Visit here for more reaction from Shetland South.

Lerwick North and Bressay (three seats – five candidates)

Stephen Leask – 310 votes (33.4 per cent)

Gary Robinson – 301 votes (32.4 per cent)

Arwed Wenger – 136 votes (14.7 per cent)

Lerwick North and Bressay councillors, from l-r, Gary Robinson, Stephen Leask and Arwed Wenger. Photo: SIC.
Visit here fore more reaction from Lewick North and Bressay.

Lerwick South (four seats – seven candidates)

Dennis Leask 302 votes (22.5 per cent)

John Fraser 262 votes (19.5 per cent)

Cecil Smith  251 votes (18.7 per cent)

Neil Pearson 171 votes (12.7 per cent)

Lerwick South councillors, from l-r, John Fraser, Dennis Leask, Cecil Smith and Neil Pearson. Photo: SIC.
Visit here for more reaction from Lerwick South.

Twitter

