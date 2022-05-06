ELECTION: First time candidate Dennis Leask wins most votes Lerwick South

Dennis Leask.

Businessman Dennis Leask has been elected to the Lerwick South ward, taking more votes than any other candidate in his first time standing.

Mr Leask, who owns Fjarå Café Bar in the town, said he wanted to say a “huge thank you” to everyone who voted for him and “I hope I do you proud”.

He said the number of votes gave him a “huge amount of confidence”.

“They obviously liked what I said and what I stand for and hopefully I can try to make those things happen,” he added.

While recognising he is still a “newbie”, Mr Leask would like to see the council put together a manifesto in the coming weeks.

“There are a huge number of areas that we all agree on and if we can be upfront about it and put a bit more meat on the bones of those ideas then perhaps we can give the management that the council needs,” he said.

Mr Leask is joined by John Fraser, Neil Pearson and Cecil Smith.

RESULTS:

Peter Coleman: 106 votes.

John Fraser: 262 votes ELECTED.

Amanda Hawick: 153 votes.

Dennis Leask: 302 votes ELECTED.

Shayne McLeod: 99 votes.

Neil Pearson: 171 votes ELECTED.

Cecil Smith: 251 votes ELECTED.

Registered voters: 3,036.

Votes cast: 1,361

Turnout percentage: 44.8 per cent – up from 43.7 per cent in 2017.

Rejected ballots: 17.