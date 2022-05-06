News

ELECTION: Greens and SNP take parties’ only seats in Shetland South

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 56 min ago 0
Alex Armitage

Party candidates enjoyed their first election success in the Shetland South ward.

Although Labour candidate Tom Morton had already been elected in the uncontested Shetland North ward, it was the SNP’s Robbie McGregor and Scottish Greens’ Alex Armitage who were the first to be voted in to the new council.

Dr Armitage, who was the only one of the three standing Greens to make be elected, said: “I’m hugely excited about getting selected by the people of Fair Isle and the Sooth end.

He said there were “huge challenges” ahead but also opportunities to do things differently after the pandemic.

“I really hope that we can work collaboratively with other councillors around the chamber and move forward,” he added.

Mr McGregor, who been elected for the SNP in the ward’s uncontested 2017 election, said he was “absolutely delighted”.

He welcomed the increase in party representation and said he hoped that trend would increase.

Mr McGregor suggested that while many candidates were “truly independent” there were others who “hid their political allegiances”.

“I see it as a matter of personal integrity that I declare my party loyalties,” he said.

While Mr McGregor proudly wears an SNP badge on his lapel, he pointed out that the Shetland flag was positioned higher. “My position always is that Shetland comes before the SNP,” he added.

Mr McGregor said his main priorities were fuel pverty, fixed links “and to do my best to represent everybody in Shetland South.”

Bryan Peterson, who was standing in his first SIC election received the more votes than anyone other than Allison Duncan.

Although he is chairman of Sandwick Community Council, Mr Peterson said the SIC was an “altogether different experience”.

He said there were a lot of “very talented and principled” people on the council.

“I look forward to working with them for the greater good,” he added.

Mr Peterson said he had  already met some of the council support staff and was looking forward to learning more about the role on Monday morning.

“We’re off to a flying start,” he said.

RESULTS:

Alex Armitage (Shetland Greens): 274 votes ELECTED.
Stewart Douglas: 46 votes.
Allison Duncan:  805 votes ELECTED.
Robbie McGregor (SNP): 217 votes ELECTED.
Bryan Peterson: 500 votes ELECTED.

Electorate: 3,348

Votes: 1,856

Turnout: 55.4 per cent

Rejected ballots: 14

