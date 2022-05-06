News

ELECTION: Incumbents keep seats in Shetland Central as party candidates miss out

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 6 min ago 0
ELECTION: Incumbents keep seats in Shetland Central as party candidates miss out
Moraig Lyall.

There were no new faces in the Shetland Central declaration – with all four seats going to incumbents.

Moraig Lyall, who received the most first preference votes, said it was “encouraging” to know folk had been supportive of her work at the council.

While she has highlighted housing and fixed links as priorities, Mrs Lyall said the most important aim was for councillors work collaboratively towards shared goals and “actually get some momentum towards achieving what we set out to do”.

“As a group of councillors, we have to get together and put down our priorities and then use our combined efforts to really make progress on that,” she added.

Mrs Lyall was voted in along with Davie Sandison, Ian Scott and Catherine Hughson.

Mr Scott, who has been critical in the past about the council, its leadership said he hoped the new councillors “might think a wee bit more positively about the way forward”.

He said the council had to “grapple with poverty” through means such as free bus travel and free school meals, but warned progress could only be made with strong leadership.

“Were that comes from, I’m not sure,” he said.

“I’m not even sure if there is a prospect of that.

“But that’s the only way to achieve change. The leadership has to take the members with them and that hasn’t happen in the last dozen years.”

Mr Scott said he was “obviously delighted” to have been elected.

RESULTS: 

Catherine Hughson: 282 votes ELECTED
Moraig Lyall: 414 votes ELECTED
Brian Nugent (Sovereignty):  26 votes.
Martin Randall (Scottish Greens): 99 votes.
Davie Sandison: 322 votes ELECTED.
Ian Scott: 271 votes ELECTED.

Electorate: 3,168

Total votes: 1,422

Percentage turnout: 44.9 per cent – up from 40.9 in 2017.

Counting the Shetland Central votes.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.