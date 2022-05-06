In this week’s edition of The Shetland Times

News

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 32 min ago
In today’s (6th April) edition of The Shetland Times:

• A major overhaul of dentistry is on the cards – with routine check-ups potentially being scaled back.

• Folk festival return is a ‘thriller’ – four pages of coverage on the 40th Shetland Folk Festival.

• Loganair boss Jonathan Hinkles has apologised for the company’s poor performance.

• Black Gaet speed limit is ‘correct’, says police chief Stuart Clemenson.

• Childcare provision is at a critical low point leading some families in rural areas to move away.

• Gardening and outdoor DIY feature.

SPORT – Spurs and Ness vie for Manson Cup.

SPORT – Delting and Juniors secure good wins.

Plus readers letters, opinion, entertainment and more.

