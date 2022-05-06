Watch: Transformer makes its move

The transformer slowly makes its way to Kergord. Photo: Stuart Prestidge

It may not have been the fastest vehicle on the road but it was certainly the largest as the 168-tonne transformer began its three hour journey from Lerwick to the Kergord substation.

Escorted by the police, the SSEN Transmission component marks the next step in connecting Shetland to the UK transmission network.

In total, four will be required at the site with the first two arriving from Sweden earlier this week.

The second one is due to take the same journey tomorrow (Saturday) night with the remaining two transformers expected to arrive in June.

Described by on-scene staff as a “baby” due to the fact that some transformers can weigh 500-tonnes, the most difficult part of the journey was avoiding the traffic island beacons as it pulled onto the A970 from Gremista.

The multi-axle vehicle trailer, operated by specialist haulier Allelys, was given a help in hand to manage the slope out of the Greenhead base by an additional, weighted HGV.