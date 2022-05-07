Security staff set off on sponsored walk for Ability Shetland

The walkers setting off from Sumburgh. Photo: Brian Gray.

Airport security walkers set off this morning (Saturday) on a marathon walk in aid of Ability Shetland.

The Sumburgh team had already exceeded their £500 target when they left the airport.

Firefighters gave them a cooling spray as they crossed the runway.

Ability Shetland thanked them for their efforts and said: “Mind and give them a toot and wave encouragement if you see them.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/team/TeamSumburghAirport to sponsor the walkers.