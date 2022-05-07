Security staff set off on sponsored walk for Ability Shetland
Airport security walkers set off this morning (Saturday) on a marathon walk in aid of Ability Shetland.
The Sumburgh team had already exceeded their £500 target when they left the airport.
Firefighters gave them a cooling spray as they crossed the runway.
Ability Shetland thanked them for their efforts and said: “Mind and give them a toot and wave encouragement if you see them.”
Visit www.justgiving.com/team/TeamSumburghAirport to sponsor the walkers.
