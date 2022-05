The victorious Spurs squad after winning the Manson Cup against Ness. Photo: Brian Gray

Spurs won the Manson Cup final 2-0 against Ness on Saturday afternoon, avenging last month’s defeat to the same opponent in the Highland Fuels cup final.

The milkbags scored twice in the first-half at Seafield, through Sam Maver and Ronan Grant, with the South Mainland side unable to carve out a response.

Spurs and Ness were last season’s top-two in the league, and look likely to share out the honours this year.