Trust proposes 25-metre pontoon extension 

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 11 min ago 0
Uyeasound Pier. Photo: Google.

A 25-metre pontoon extension has been proposed for Uyeasound Pier in Unst.

The Uyeasound Waterfront Trust has lodged plans for the extension with the SIC.

The trust’s application says the extension would be at 90 degrees to the current pontoon.

It is intended to provide more berthing and shelter from north-westerly winds.

The work would be done b y Gael Force Fusion, an Oban-based specialist in the commercial and leisure marine sectors.

