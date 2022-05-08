‘They’re definitely going the extra mile’ – fundraising cyclists call in at RNLI stations

Alan Cheesley and the Cycle4Fun cyclists at Lerwick RNLI station. Photo: RNLI.

A cycling fundraiser covering the entire British coastline and visiting every RNLI lifeboat station has completed its Shetland leg.

Alan Cheesley and the Cycle4Fun cyclists called in at the RNLI Aith and Lerwick yesterday (Saturday).

Mr Cheesley is looking to cover 5,000 miles of coastline, visiting all 200 stations to raise £10,000 for the lifesaving charity.

He has already raised two thirds of the total after visiting 147 stations, notching up more than 3,000 miles.

Welcoming the cyclists in Lerwick, the RNLI said on Facebook that they were “definitely going the extra mile”.

“We rely entirely on fundraising and donations to help us to continue to save lives at sea,” it added.

“Huge thanks to Alan and all those who are cycling for us Please support them if you can.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-cheesley to donate.

Email alan@cycle4fun.co.uk if you are interested in joining Mr Cheesley for part of his journey.