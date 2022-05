The top pond at Da Gairdins is bubbling with new life. Photo: Jackie Darbyshire

Spring has brought Da Gairdins at Sand leaping into life.

The three ponds are bubbling with thousands of tiny tadpoles.

It looks like it won’t be too long before froglets will be calling the wildlife haven a pad of their own.

Visitors will soon have to tread carefully!

Meanwhile May has seen Da Gairdins bursting into colour as the rhododendrons come into bloom.