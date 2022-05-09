Loganair launches flights to Dundee and London City

Loganair has launched its new direct services from Shetland to Dundee and London today (Monday).

The airline flew from Sumburgh to both cities for the first time on Monday morning, with flights leaving for the UK capital on Mondays and Thursdays.

They will fly direct to Dundee on both days as well.

Passengers on the first service from London were treated to Puffin Poo as well as the usual Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer Kay Ryan said of the new service: “Shetlanders will now be just a short trip from the bustling city of London for both business and leisure, while Londoners, and those travelling through London, have access to the tranquil setting of Shetland where they can take in the incredible wildlife and picturesque views on offer.

“Likewise, the new Dundee route brings connectivity to the east coast of Scotland, allowing travellers to explore all that the city has on offer but also allowing further access to nearby coastal towns such as St Andrews.

“It is great to be able to offer this enhanced choice and connectivity to/from Shetland which will be welcome news for many local businesses recovering from the pandemic.”