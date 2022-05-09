News

Loganair launches flights to Dundee and London City

4 hours 35 min ago 0
Loganair launches flights to Dundee and London City

Loganair has launched its new direct services from Shetland to Dundee and London today (Monday).

The airline flew from Sumburgh to both cities for the first time on Monday morning, with flights leaving for the UK capital on Mondays and Thursdays.

They will fly direct to Dundee on both days as well.

Passengers on the first service from London were treated to Puffin Poo as well as the usual Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer Kay Ryan said of the new service: “Shetlanders will now be just a short trip from the bustling city of London for both business and leisure, while Londoners, and those travelling through London, have access to the tranquil setting of Shetland where they can take in the incredible wildlife and picturesque views on offer.

“Likewise, the new Dundee route brings connectivity to the east coast of Scotland, allowing travellers to explore all that the city has on offer but also allowing further access to nearby coastal towns such as St Andrews.

“It is great to be able to offer this enhanced choice and connectivity to/from Shetland which will be welcome news for many local businesses recovering from the pandemic.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.