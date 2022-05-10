‘New chapter’ at Da Wheel as bar and nightclub changes hands

Da Wheel bar and nightclub is set for “a new chapter” after being sold to the owners of Indian restaurant Saffron.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Da Wheel announced it had closed on Saturday “for the last time”.

It said that Sukh and Riddi from Saffron are taking over the bar and nightclub, adding: “We are really happy that they are taking on this new challenge.

“We know they have lots of new ideas and the premises will be closed as they develop the venue.

“Look out for news about their new venture in the coming weeks – but as we close the doors we’d like to wish Sukh and Riddi all the best for the future.

“And of course, we would like to thank all of you – all our customers who have visited us over the years and all of our staff, past and present.

“We couldn’t have done it without you.”

The news leaves Shetland without a dedicated nightclub venue for the time being, following the closure of Posers previously.