Scottish government could increase air discount to ease fare concerns – ZetTrans chief

ZetTrans chief Michael Craigie believes the Scottish government could increase the discount on flights to and from Shetland to around 80 or 90 per cent.

Currently people in Scottish islands who are signed up to the scheme get a 50 per cent discount on flights.

But with ongoing concerns about the price of lifeline flights, and Loganair coming under increased scrutiny regarding its fares, Mr Craigie told Lerwick Community Council that the Scottish government could be the answer.

“Loganair have no social object to be met,” he told community councillors on Monday night.

“There’s no way we can compel Loganair to change their fares.”

Mr Craigie said, however, that ZetTrans believe the ADS discount “can go up to 80-90 per cent should a government choose to support that”.

He said there was precedent of other countries doing the same thing.

The ZetTrans lead officer was responding to a question from community councillor Stuart Hay, who raised concerns about capacity aboard the NorthLink ferries as well as the Loganair pricing.

“It must really hinder people both local and looking to visit Shetland given the really high levels of cost,” he said.