Belgium couple seek Bergen berth

Joeri Vercauteren and Freya Vercauteren are almost midway through their 5,000 mile ride of the North Sea coast.

Two intrepid cyclists from Belgium who arrived in Lerwick today (Wednesday) are looking for a ride to Bergen so they can continue their once-in-a-lifetime, 5,000 mile trip around the North Sea coast.

Joeri Vercauteren and his partner Freya Verstraete, both 29, began their adventure on the 2nd April cycling from their Antwerp home to Calais, over to Dover and up along the east coast of the UK.

Joeri said: “It will take about five months and we are hoping to be back by the end of August. The next challenge is now to find someone who would take us to Bergen.”

Freya added: “We know it would be a challenge to find a boat so we start with asking. It could be anything, a fishing boat, a sailing yacht or a cargo ship.”

While here the pair plan to visit Mousa and other parts of the island depending on the length of stay although they hope to be here for at least five days.

Highlights of the trip so far include the Yorkshire Moors, the Scottish Highlands and the isle of Hoy, although Joeri adds that “the most impressive is the people we have met”.

If anyone could offer them a lift to Bergen, Joeri can be reached at vercauteren.joeri@hotmail.com.