New commodore at helm of Lerwick Boating Club

Shayne McLeod has been appointed commodore of Lerwick Boating Club.

He replaces Frankie Valente, the first female commodore of the club, who was appointed in September 2020.

At the club’s annual general meeting on Tuesday night, Mr McLeod was appointed to the role – despite only being able to join the meeting remotely, due to being in Orkney with the Swan.

Lerwick Boating Club said he was “an enthusiastic committee member who will be a great commodore”.

Mr McLeod stood in last week’s council elections as a candidate for the Lerwick South ward.

Ms Valente is stepping down due to other commitments, the club said.