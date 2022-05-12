News

Vaccination clinic back open for 5-11-year-olds

8 hours 37 min ago 0
The Covid team inside the Gilbertson Park Games Hall. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NHS Shetland has re-opened the Gilbertson Park Games Hall as a vaccination clinic today (Thursday), with 5-11-year-olds being invited for the Covid vaccine.

The health board said the vaccination centre had been temporarily closed while the building was used as a voting centre in last week’s SIC elections.

That has given them the opportunity to make the venue “more welcoming for children”, NHS Shetland said.

The centre will now be open on certain Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11am and 6.30pm, as well as opening between 9am and 2.30pm on one Saturday of every month.

NHS Shetland said that booked and walk-in appointments would be available at each session, but children aged between 5-11 needed to have an appointment.

The centre will be open today, then again on the 17th, 19th, 24th, 26th, 28th and 31st May.

Spring boosters are being offered to those aged 75 and over, or those who have received a letter to say they are eligible.

Primary and booster vaccines are also still being offered.

