In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 13th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Exclusive – Almost 100 anti-social behaviour cases have been lodged in three years – leading to “devastating” effects on victims’ lives.
- A Skerries man is digitising thousands of photos from the 18-1900s after finding them during a clean-up of his grandparents home.
- Police say they received “intelligence” there was likely to be disorder and anti-social behaviour during February’s Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers. Additional officers were on patrol during the game.
- There’s two pages of election coverage as Shetland picks its new councillors.
- MSP Beatrice Wishart has backed calls for the Scottish government to increase the air fare discount for islanders.
- The Shetland Times takes a look at the new Hays Dock by the Dowry restaurant, as manager Stuart Fox talks about his future plans.
- ARTS – Former Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble speaks about his latest gigs in the isles, and looks back on 20 years of Shetland concerts.
- SPORT – Spurs beat Ness to lift the Manson Cup, and there’s reports from two junior football inter-counties, hockey, athletics, golf, angling and the Jake Porter duathlon.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment