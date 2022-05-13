In this week’s Shetland Times

Life in Shetland News

In today’s (Friday, 13th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Exclusive – Almost 100 anti-social behaviour cases have been lodged in three years – leading to “devastating” effects on victims’ lives.
  • A Skerries man is digitising thousands of photos from the 18-1900s after finding them during a clean-up of his grandparents home.
  • Police say they received “intelligence” there was likely to be disorder and anti-social behaviour during February’s Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers. Additional officers were on patrol during the game.
  • There’s two pages of election coverage as Shetland picks its new councillors.
  • MSP Beatrice Wishart has backed calls for the Scottish government to increase the air fare discount for islanders.
  • The Shetland Times takes a look at the new Hays Dock by the Dowry restaurant, as manager Stuart Fox talks about his future plans.
  • ARTS – Former Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble speaks about his latest gigs in the isles, and looks back on 20 years of Shetland concerts.
  • SPORT – Spurs beat Ness to lift the Manson Cup, and there’s reports from two junior football inter-counties, hockey, athletics, golf, angling and the Jake Porter duathlon.
