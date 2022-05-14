Five homes planned for near marina

The hones would be built on a site to the left of the access road. Photo: Google.

Five new homes could be built near to Cunningsburgh Marina, under plans lodged this week with the SIC.

Shetland construction firm NCG Builders wants to build the houses on a plot of land next to the road leading to the marina.

The site, which is currently agricultural land, also borders Cunningsburgh Touring Park.

Initial designs produced by Malcolmson Architects shows the homes would be two bedroom bungalows, with air source heat pumps.

New access roads would also be built along with drainage.

The SIC’s marine planning team has told the applicant to apply for a works licence as some of the site is below the mean high water springs.

A decision is due by 11th July.