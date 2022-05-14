News

Up to £14m available to help fishing businesses with ‘innovative’ projects

Funding has been made available to help fishing businesses and coastal communities.

The Marine Fund Scotland has a budget of up to £14m to support projects which contribute to “innovative and sustainable” marine sectors.

Eligible projects include those which reduce carbon emissions or improve safety.

Announcing the second year of the fund at the Skipper Expo in Aberdeen, rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said the fund would be focussed on supporting the Scottish government’s recently announced Blue Economy Vision.

“It highlights our commitment to investing in Scotland’s seafood and wider marine sectors and the communities which rely on them, supporting jobs and livelihoods while helping to protect the marine environment,” she added.

“The funding we have will be used to deliver maximum effect, but we will also continue to press the UK government to respect the devolution of marine funding and to recognise the size and importance of Scotland’s marine sectors.”

The Scottish government introduced the fund last year to replace the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, which UK businesses no longer have access to following Brexit.

During its first year it has supported young fishers to purchase their first vessels, the purchase of safety equipment and enhanced sustainable fishing practices.

