Teachers squad total tops £20,000 for Relay For Life

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 44 min ago 0
A rainy Tuesday night walk around Up-Helly-A’ halls has now raised more than £20,000 to help fight cancer.

The “Teachers Squad” has handed over a cheque for £20,800 to the Shetland Relay For Life Committee.

With Up-Helly-A’ cancelled due to the pandemic the squad decided to walk around the halls on Tuesday, 25th January, to raise funds for the cause.

Relay For Life Shetland chairman Martin Henderson said he was “so grateful” for the donation.

“I was lucky to be one of the welcome committee when they arrived at the Town Hall on the morning of the 26th January,” he added.

“And to see their effort raise so much money is fantastic and really inspirational with the Relay being only two weeks away.”

Last year, despite the pandemic, Shetland raised over £130,000 for Cancer Research UK.

Squads continue to register to take part through the Shetland Relay website.

Anyone who wants to remember a loved one or celebrate a survivor can also buy candle bags from shops across Shetland.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/relay4lifeshetland for more information.

