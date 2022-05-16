News

Harbour strike back on after breakdown in negotiations

Twelve Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) workers are to re-start industrial action next week after a breakdown in pay talks.

A continuous ban on overtime will start from 12.01am on Wednesday, 25th May, with union Unite saying the ban would have a “severe impact” on cruise ships, oil and gas vessels and general shipping at the harbour.

The group, which contains engineers, electricians and joiners, are walking out in protest against pay and terms and conditions at the harbour.

The 12 workers are the only LPA staff paid hourly, rather than salaried.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the workers are demanding they are “paid the rate for the job”.

“This is a multi-million pound business, so it has no business paying Lerwick workers less than port workers get around the UK.”

Industrial officer John Clark added Unite had warned the LPA weeks ago that industrial action would start unless there was progress in the talks.

“The blame lies exclusively with the port authority who continues to pay well below the current national agreements which are set by industry-wide bodies,” he said.

