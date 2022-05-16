Tall Ships team launch new website and social media accounts

The organisers of the Tall Ships Races in Lerwick have launched a new website and range of social media accounts today (Monday), ahead of next summer’s event.

The website, www.tallshipslerwick.com, has been developed by NB Communication and will allow people to find out more about the event and the team’s plans before next July’s visit.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd has also launched accounts on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, under the username tallshipslerwick.

Shona Bairnson and Lakota Club have joined the project manager Emma Miller as project assistant and digital media assistant, respectively.

Other members of the event team include Tim Matthew as music programme co-ordinator and Yvonne Reynolds as family entertainment co-ordinator.

Ms Miller said: “The team is really coming together now and preparations are definitely stepping up a gear for next year’s event.

“Getting the website and social media channels launched means we can really start to engage with the public and keep folk up to date with plans.

“We have already launched a couple of videos our YouTube channel and will follow this up with more content this week.”

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said it was great to see the project get to this stage.

“It’s also fantastic to see the support coming forward from local businesses and organisations.

“I think the event is going to be a tremendous boost to the local economy, and a much-needed celebration for the community.”