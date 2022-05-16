News

Tall Ships team launch new website and social media accounts

7 hours 25 min ago 0
Tall Ships team launch new website and social media accounts

The organisers of the Tall Ships Races in Lerwick have launched a new website and range of social media accounts today (Monday), ahead of next summer’s event.

The website, www.tallshipslerwick.com, has been developed by NB Communication and will allow people to find out more about the event and the team’s plans before next July’s visit.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd has also launched accounts on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, under the username tallshipslerwick.

Shona Bairnson and Lakota Club have joined the project manager Emma Miller as project assistant and digital media assistant, respectively.

Other members of the event team include Tim Matthew as music programme co-ordinator and Yvonne Reynolds as family entertainment co-ordinator.

Ms Miller said: “The team is really coming together now and preparations are definitely stepping up a gear for next year’s event.

“Getting the website and social media channels launched means we can really start to engage with the public and keep folk up to date with plans.

“We have already launched a couple of videos our YouTube channel and will follow this up with more content this week.”

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said it was great to see the project get to this stage.

“It’s also fantastic to see the support coming forward from local businesses and organisations.

“I think the event is going to be a tremendous boost to the local economy, and a much-needed celebration for the community.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.